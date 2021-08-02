UT will require masks be worn indoors when school starts this fall

Masks will be required in classrooms, laboratories, instructional spaces and any indoor events students are required to attend, according to a press release.

When students return to class at the University of Tennesee this fall, they will be required to wear masks in indoor spaces.

While the COVID-19 vaccine is not required for faculty and staff, administrators are urging students to be vaccinated.

“We are excited to have our campus communities together this fall and are planning full campus experiences across the UT System. With the Delta variant spreading in our state and communities, we want to help ensure the safest return possible,” UT President Randy Boyd said. “The best way to take care of each other as we return to campus is to first take care of ourselves by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The mask mandate covers all UT campuses, including the main campus in Knoxville. More guidance from each campus is expected to be announced in the coming days.