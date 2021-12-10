ORNL employees on unpaid leave can return to work Monday, after vaccination policy suspended

UT-Battelle, which manages Oak Ridge National Laboratory, said they will rely on other measures like masks and social distancing to keep the lab safe.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge National Laboratory said that UT-Battelle suspended its COVID-19 vaccination policy for staff members. They said those who were on unpaid leave as an accommodation for not getting vaccinated for COVID-19 could return to work on Monday.

ORNL sent the following statement on Friday:

"To comply with the federal court order and the state's suspension of its COVID-19 exemptions, UT-Battelle has suspended enforcement of its COVID-19 vaccination policy for staff members and will rely on other safety controls, including masking and testing. The staff members who were on unpaid leave as an accommodation have been notified that they should prepare to return to work by Dec. 13."

In October, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order halting UT-Battelle from placing employees with medical or religious exemptions on unpaid leave for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine until a preliminary injunction hearing can be held.

It came after six ORNL employees filed a class-action lawsuit against UT-Battelle over the COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

According to the initial lawsuit, these employees said they believed there was a pattern of discrimination against those who request religious or medical accommodations from the mandate.

East Tennessee District Judge Charles Atchley considered granted one motion to temporarily halt UT-Battelle from terminating or placing an employee on indefinite unpaid leave if they have already received a religious or medical exemption, until Oct. 29.

However, he denied the plaintiff's other motions to try and halt the mandate for any employee in the process of requesting an accommodation to the new vaccine policy while UT-Battelle processes the employees' requests -- saying the request was overly broad and failed to demonstrate specific, irreparable harm.

The court filing said the partial request would not imply or suggest that the court would grant an injunction but found that ORNL's policy could potentially cause irreparable harm based on the employee's argument, who claimed they would lose benefits, security clearances, and their ability to pay for housing and education.

"However, the Court also notes that further factual findings might alter this determination," it said.

UT-Battelle is a limited liability company located in Oak Ridge that administers, manages and operates ORNL. Earlier, they said requiring staff to be vaccinated reflected their obligation to operate ORNL as safely as possible, and demonstrated a commitment to the community's wellbeing.