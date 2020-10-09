UT announces new COVID-19 rules temporarily blocking all visitation to on-campus dorms and Greek houses

The new rules will last at least until September 27 after COVID-19 cases in students began to spike in several clusters, including at a dorm recently.

The University of Tennessee announced new rules lasting through at least September 27 to get the recent spread of COVID-19 under control among students and staff.

The new rules will block all visitation to any housing that's on campus during this time, with Chancellor Donde Plowman saying only residents of dorms or Greek houses should enter those buildings.

Eat-in campus dining will also no longer be offered during this time, and all indoor in-person events on campus have been canceled for the next two weeks. Outdoor events and socially distant academic activities/research will be allowed with precautions in place.

In-person classes will continue.

The new rules come after clusters of COVID-19 cases were found at several sororities and one of the dorms recently. As of Thursday, September 10 -- UT reported 662 active cases both on and off campus. 923 students on-campus were in self-isolation after either testing positive, showing symptoms or being around someone confirmed with COVID-19.

Here is the full list UT's newest rules: