UT chancellor: More students need to be submitting regular saliva samples for COVID-19 testing

Plowman said the compliance rate has been slipping in recent weeks and is now at 56 percent.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The overall rate of University of Tennessee on-campus residents submitting regular saliva samples has been slipping, and the university won't ease restrictions for those who live in Greek houses and dorms until they raise the rate, Chancellor Donde Plowman said Friday.

The current compliance rate is 56 percent, Plowman said.

Houses and dorms need to reach a 75 percent compliance rate to enjoy an ease in visitation restrictions, Plowman said.

Some have met that goal; others have not, she said.

If you have a housing contract, you're obliged to comply with submitting regular saliva samples that UT can use in its pooled testing. It's a main way the university detects the presence of COVID-19 in Greek houses and dorms.

"There are some students who have not participated at all," Plowman said.

Those students - and their parents - will be hearing from university authorities about compliance, she said.

UT also encourages but doesn't require off-campus students to submit.

Plowman said the participation rate has continued to drop in recent weeks, "and that is just not acceptable."

As of Friday morning, there were 43 active positive cases among UT students and employees, including 36 students and 7 employees.

A total of 223 people are in quarantine or self-isolation including 113 students on campus and 71 students off campus. The number has been falling in recent days.

UT is vaccinating qualifying members of the UT campus as well as the general public at large based on supply availability. It's administering the Moderna vaccine.

A vaccine clinic was held Friday at the UT Student Center at which at least 300 people got a vaccine.

One new virus cluster -- 2 positives and 32 close contacts -- was discovered and reported this week at the Sigma Kappa house. Students, however, have continued to be cooperative in reporting and complying with living requirements, authorities said.

Plowman said Friday the administration is looking for to graduation ceremonies starting May 7 at Neyland Stadium. Usually, big graduation ceremonies are held at Thompson-Boling Arena.