UT Chancellor Plowman to quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-19

UT said the chancellor found out at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, saying she has no symptoms and immediately went to get tested for COVID-19.

The University of Tennessee in Knoxville Thursday announced Chancellor Donde Plowman will be quarantining after she came close to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

UT said the chancellor found out at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, saying she has no symptoms and immediately went to get tested for COVID-19.

Plowman will be at home in quarantine for the next 14 days, but will continue to lead the campus and engage in Zoom calls.

The chancellor will not be able to attend graduation ceremonies in-person. UT said Provost John Zomchick and other academic officials will be presiding over the commencement ceremonies through the weekend.