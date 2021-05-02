UT holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those on campus who qualify, planning to hold public clinics

The clinic began Friday morning and is expected to provide close to 700 first-dose vaccines by the end of the day to faculty, staff and students who qualified.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee in Knoxville administered vaccines to faculty, staff and students on campus who met the state's current phased guidelines.

Dr. Spencer Gregg, Director of UTK's Student Health Center, said UT partnered with the Knox County Health Department on this clinic. It began Friday morning and would provide close to 700 first-dose vaccines by the end of the day.

The clinic was not publicly announced ahead of time. Gregg said they contacted the different departments on campus to receive names of faculty, staff and students who were either age 70 and up or met the current 1a1 and 1a2 phase risk-priority guidelines. Gregg said many of those were healthcare students and staff on campus who fell under phase 1a2, which includes outpatient healthcare workers.

When they received names, Gregg said they sent out emails to those people so they could sign up for the Friday clinic.