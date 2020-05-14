KNOXVILLE, Tenn — UT Medical Center is participating in a trial to treat COVID-19 patients with plasma donated by someone who has recovered from the illness.

The trial is being conducted by the Mayo Clinic. UTMC is one of 2,000 sites and 5,000 physicians participating in the trial, all in an effort to improve the treatment of COVID-19.

The team at UTMC recently treated their first patient under the new testing protocol, a first for the Knoxville region.

People who have recovered from the disease have antibodies to the disease in their blood called convalescent plasma. The intention of the study is to see if the donated plasma can be given to people with severe cases of COVID-19 to help them in their fight against the disease.

RELATED: Coronavirus antibody testing is out there, but many questions remain

RELATED: Blount County man recovers from coronavirus, plans to donate plasma to help other patients

“We are excited to be a part of this protocol that enables us to provide potentially lifesaving therapy to patients suffering from an infection with limited treatment options,” said Dr. Mark Rasnake, hospital epidemiologist and an infectious disease physician at The University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The trial is called Expanded Access to Convalescent Plasma for the Treatment of Patients with COVID-19. More information about the trial, including how to donate plasma, can be found on the Mayo Clinic website.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center in Knoxville accepts donations of COVID Convalescent Plasma from those with a confirmed COVID-19 lab test.

RELATED: FDA will let doctors treat critically ill patients with blood from coronavirus survivors

RELATED: VERIFY: What are plasma treatments for COVID-19?