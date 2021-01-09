UT Medical Center limiting visitors as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge to new highs

COVID-19 patients may not be allowed visitors, while most others will be allowed one visitor 16 or older at a time.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center announced it is implementing visitor restrictions again due to the continued record surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.

Effective Thursday, UTMC said people receiving inpatient care can have one visitor 16 and older at a time. Patients receiving outpatient procedures, day surgery, ambulatory care and physician office visitors will also be allowed one visitor at a time.

However, some patients -- including those with positive or pending COVID-19 test results, may not be allowed to have any visitors.

UTMC said any visitors will need to be able to navigate the hospital independently. Any additional visitors will have to wait outside for their turn. No visitors will be allowed to wait in the lobby or vestibule areas and will be required to check in and out at screening stations.

An exception is being made for women giving birth and babies in the NICU: two people will be allowed to support for the duration of their stay. For women giving birth, one of the two designated visitors may be the doula. Mothers and newborns may have the same two designated visitors with them after delivery, but no other visitors will be allowed to visit them during the stay. For babies in the NICU, the mother and one other person will be allowed to visit them.

You can read more about the check-in and screening process here.

Across Tennessee, there are more adults and children in the hospital for COVID-19 than ever before, and the rate at which people are being hospitalized for the virus continues to break records.

The Tennessee Department of Health on Thursday reported another 160 new concurrent hospitalizations -- the largest single-day jump seen since the pandemic began. A total of 3,501 COVID-positive patients are currently hospitalized, up from 3,338 from Wednesday.