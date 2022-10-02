UT Medical Center reports COVID-19 hospitalizations consistently falling in East Tennessee

Officials with the University of Tennessee Medical Center said 138 people were hospitalized there with COVID-19 as of Feb. 10.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Health leaders at the University of Tennessee Medical Center reported that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has been consistently falling in East Tennessee.

They said 598 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the region as of Feb. 8. The number has consistently fallen since last January and early February, according to health experts.

"The peak occurred between last week and this week," said Dr. James Shamiyeh, the Chief Operating Officer of UT Medical Center. "This now shows a consistent trend in the right direction. This is good news."

He said they saw a similar trend at UT Medical Center, with 138 people hospitalized for COVID-19. That number was down from the previous week. He also said the number of cases has also dropped across Knox County, with consistently lower numbers compared to a peak in late January and early February.

"The Knoxville region is definitely improving, both in terms of cases of COVID-19 as well as hospitalizations of COVID-19," he said.

He said models that project the future of COVID-19 through the end of March also look promising and said the community could get a reprieve from rising cases. However, he said people should get vaccinated and wear masks to help the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease.

He also said that because of the improvements across the community, the hospital would stop posting its weekly video updates and will instead post graphics about the situation at UT Medical Center and monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.