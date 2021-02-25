UT Medical Center staff administers more than 25,000 COVID-19 vaccinations

On Wednesday, the University of Tennessee Medical Center celebrating a milestone — 25,000 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since Dec. 17.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center announced that they passed a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19 on Wednesday — 25,000 vaccinations administered.

UT Medical Center began administering vaccinations on Dec. 17, 2020. On Wednesday, they also announced that they will be scheduling COVID-19 vaccines for eligible people. They are taking appointments weekly on Wednesdays at 1 p.m.

"We are so thankful for the incredible efforts of our vaccine clinic team members for making this possible," officials said in a post on Facebook. "From our physicians, nurses and clinical staff, who often work 10-hour days and ensure that no dose goes to waste, to clinic greeters and retirees who assist with questions, to our IT department and those answering calls to help schedule appointments, we are so thankful for the efforts of so many for making this significant milestone possible."

Eligible people can sign up for vaccines at UTMC's website or call (865) 305-6225.

As of February 24, people in Tennessee's phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b and people 65 and up are eligible to receive the vaccine. This includes K-12 and childcare staff. For more information on who qualifies in each phase, click here.