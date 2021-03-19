UT Medical Center starting Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial for teens

Researchers said they are looking for 50 kids, ages 12 to 17, to test the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Researchers at the University of Tennessee Medical Center are working on a new trial to see if the COVID-19 vaccine is effective for kids.

They are looking for 50 kids to join the trial. Participants must be between 12 years old and 17 years old, officials said. Researchers chose to start researching the vaccine's effectiveness on younger ages because students may soon return to school, and they said it's important they're comfortable returning to class.

"It's very important to have a vaccine available to this age group, so they can be comfortable going to school and getting the socialization, and all the other parts of going to school that they are missing because of the remote learning," said Dr. Bill Smith with the UT Medical Center.

Researchers said they chose to focus on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it only requires one dose.