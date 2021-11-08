UT Medical Center to pause some non-essential surgeries as ICUs fill up with unvaccinated COVID patients

UTMC said non-essential procedures are being delayed again on a case-by-case basis starting Monday as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center announced Thursday it will be pausing some non-essential surgeries on a case-by-case basis again.

This comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to grow rapidly to the point East Tennessee regional hospital reported they are nearly out of ICU bed space.

UTMC said this pause is not a blanket stop on any procedure, but non-essential cases are being delayed on a case-by-case basis. UTMC said it will evaluate the situation every two weeks and contact patients directly if it needs to push back a procedure starting Monday, August 16.

On Wednesday, the Knox County Health Department said there were only five ICU beds available in all of East Tennessee's 19 regional hospitals. While ICUs typically stay busy during the summer months, the rapid growth in COVID-19 cases has led to a rapid rise in new hospitalizations almost entirely in unvaccinated people.

Dr. James Shamiyeh, Senior Vice President and Chief Quality Officer, shares this week's COVID-19 data update. With the... Posted by UT Medical Center on Thursday, August 12, 2021

This wave of hospitalizations shows no sign of slowing down yet as the number of people concurrently hospitalized grew from 230 last week to 333 on August 11.

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the current wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tennessee is part of what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now calling a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

"About 97 percent of all our hospitalizations and 98 plus percent of our deaths are amongst the unvaccinated," Piercey said.

In December 2020, health leaders sounded the alarm at 433 concurrent hospitalizations when there were 8 remaining ICU beds. Hospitals scaled back on non-emergent procedures and flipped the final benchmark red.

As of Wednesday, there were 1,819 active cases of COVID-19 in Knox County -- levels not seen since the winter surge.