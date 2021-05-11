UT outlines plans for full return to campus in the fall

Guidance on mask requirements and other safety guidelines will be updated closer to August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee in Knoxville is planning a full in-person return to campus this fall, and now we have a better idea of just what that new normal will look like.

The Office of the Provost posted guidance on its website this week outlining details.

All employees will be back at work on campus on June 1 and most classes are expected to be taught in person, though contact tracing will still be conducted to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Teachers will be expected to make accommodations for students who need to miss class because of contact tracing or illness.

"It is important to the overall health of the campus community that students are able to stay home without penalty if they have symptoms of any illness," according to the provost.

While faculty won't be expected to live stream all classes, they are encouraged to record lectures so it will be available for students who miss class.

UT's Board of Trustees decided in April that COVID-19 vaccines would not be mandatory for the campus community, but it is strongly recommended.

