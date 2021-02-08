UT planning COVID-19 vaccine event at Neyland Stadium

The clinic will be the afternoon of Aug. 18, the same day fall classes start.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Here's a novel way to get your COVID-19 vaccine: Go to Neyland Stadium on Aug. 18.

The University of Tennessee is planning a public vaccine clinic 3-6 p.m. Aug. 18 -- the same day UT fall classes start -- at the stadium. That's a Wednesday.

It's free. UT will be administering the first of the two-shot Moderna vaccine. It'll be open to those age 18 and older.

On its website for vaccination information, the university bills the event as a chance for people to "get their COVID-19 vaccine, enjoy special behind-the-scenes access to Neyland and participate in fun activities."

WBIR reached out to UT for further information about what was planned.

In Tennessee, according to federal statistics, 39 percent of all Tennesseans are fully vaccinated. The state ranks among the lowest for full vaccine coverage.

Federal and state health officials this week began sounding alarms that better vaccination rates would help slow the ongoing spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

According to the university, if you want to reserve a time to get the shot at the Neyland clinic, a link will soon be posted at their site with more details.

"Registration is recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted based on vaccine and appointment availability," according to UT.

UT also is planning a public vaccine clinic Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Student Union. It's set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Pilot Flying J Ballroom at the Union, 1502 Cumberland Ave.

"A link to the signup page with more details will be posted soon for those who want to reserve a time. Registration is recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted based on vaccine and appointment availability," according to UT.