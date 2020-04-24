KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reported losing their sense of smell, and now researchers are studying the symptom.

The study includes researchers from the University of Tennessee and other organizations across the world. It is being conducted through the Global Consortium for Chemosensory Research.

Officials with the study said that since senses of smell and taste are related, so is the loss of these senses. However, few people reported losing their sense of taste along with their sense of smell.

Researchers hope the study will be able to determine whether smell loss is a frequent symptom of COVID-19 and if it is accompanied by taste loss.

However, before starting the study they need to find participants to take part in it. Researchers posted a survey online for anyone who wants to help out the study. In it, researchers ask about participants' abilities to smell, taste and breathe.

The survey is available online.

RELATED: Want to get tested for COVID-19 in East TN, even without symptoms? Here's where to go

RELATED: Coronavirus antibody testing is out there, but many questions remain

RELATED: 100+ COVID-19 questions answered: Send yours and we'll work to get answers