UT: Saliva testing reveals hidden presence of virus on campus, but not enough students are submitting samples

Chancellor Donde Plowman discussed latest trends Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Mass saliva testing is helping pinpoint the hidden presence of COVID-19 on the University of Tennessee campus, but not enough students are complying with the mandatory submission of those testing samples, UT officials said Friday.

Saliva "pool" testing has been conducted at UT Knoxville since the week of Sept. 21. Students, most of whom don't even think they're sick, spit into tubes in the morning after they awake, and those samples are then analyzed for traces of the virus.

When positive results turn up, specific students are then identified and asked to come to the Student Health Center for a nasal swab test. If they test positive, they then must isolate.

Pool testing has been ongoing at campus residential halls as well as in Greek housing.

Everyone is supposed to comply, but not all are, according to Dr. Spencer Gregg, Health Center director.

For example, UT data shows, only 48 percent of students submitted saliva samples the week of Oct. 5 among those who live at the Carrick North and Carrick South halls and in Fraternity Park.

The prior week compliance was about 65 percent for students living in Dogwood and Magnolia halls.

"Participation rates are sub-optimal," Gregg said Friday during the university's weekly update.

UT is working on ways to boost participation but doesn't have a firm plan yet, he said.

Chancellor Donde Plowman said saliva pool sampling isn't optional for on-campus residents. She said she was "not happy" about lower compliance rates.

Pool testing will continue through the spring semester, she said.

Dr. Deborah Crawford, UT's vice chancellor for research, said the campus has the ability to go through up to 2,000 pooled tests a week. The process helps educators understand the hidden spread of the disease so it can be caught earlier.

States and cities don't have the capability to perform such mass testing, she said. If they did, COVID-19 could have been caught and addressed much earlier this year, she said.