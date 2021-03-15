UT to host public COVID-19 vaccination clinic on campus

The clinic will be held in the Pilot Company Ballroom on the second floor of the Student Union, located at 1502 Cumberland Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The University of Tennessee is hosting a public vaccination clinic for those who qualify on Friday, March 19.

The vaccinations will be given by appointment only. You can sign up here.

Right now, everyone age 65 and over is eligible in Tennessee. In addition, people who are in a high-risk position or people 16 and older who have secondary medical conditions can also get the shot.

UT will be providing Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, which only requires one dose. This vaccine is only approved for people who are over 18.

The clinic will be held in the Pilot Company Ballroom on the second floor of the Student Union, located at 1502 Cumberland Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Free parking will be available at the Volunteer Hall Parking Garage, located at 1525 White Avenue. Signs will direct attendees to the Student Union, and shuttles will be available to transport individuals with mobility issues. You must show your vaccination card to validate your parking when you leave the garage.

The online signup page includes the required consent form and additional information. Participants are asked to complete the consent form in advance of their appointment. Consent forms will also be available at the clinic.