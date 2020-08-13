UTK to provide regular COVID-19 updates as case count rises to 28

UTK announced 20 students and 8 facult members tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, UTK announced there were 28 total cases of COVID-19 within the campus community.

In response, the university announced it will regularly offer updates about the COVID-19 situation within the community for UTK students, faculty, and parents.

Those updates will be available on the UTK chancellor website.

UTK said it is taking several measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, both within the classroom and on campus itself.

Students will pick a seat at the beginning of the semester and stay in that seat, and there is no food or drink allowed in class.

Right now, UTK estimates their on-campus dorms are only about 75-85% full to make space for isolation rooms. Housing costs have been reduced by 10% because students will not remain there passed Thanksgiving.

The university said students are also responsible for checking into a daily health app; and may then have to fill out self-isolation forms depending on results

UTK is also tracking the number of people who are self-isolating, and said those numbers will be broken down by students who live on campus, off campus, and employees.

Nearby hotels and apartments are being utilized by UT for extra isolation spaces.

Masks are required in public on campus, classroom and common areas. The time between classes has also been increased to 25 minutes between each period.

Beginning Tuesday, August 18, a combined update for faculty, staff, students and families will be streamed on the chancellor's page every Tuesday and Friday at 11:30 a.m.