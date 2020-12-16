Vaccine rollout begins for all volunteers in Knoxville clinical trial

Dr. Bruce Campbell received a placebo when he enrolled in vaccine trials months ago. Wednesday, he got the first real shot.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Months after signing up for the Pfizer clinical trial, Knoxville ER Doctor Bruce Campbell is back in the exam room and rolling up his sleeve again.

This time, he's getting a real COVID-19 vaccine.

"I, unfortunately, got a placebo initially so no antibodies," he said. "They called me and said 'hey how would you like to have the real vaccine?' and I said 'absolutely.'"

Half the people who signed up for the trials in Knoxville got a simulated vaccine called a placebo instead of the real shot.

But now that the FDA has granted emergency authorization to the Pfizer shot — and it works so well — Volunteer Research Group's Bill Smith has called those participants back in to get the real thing.

"They chose to be part of the early group that received the vaccine when we did not have as much information so it's only fair that they are vaccinated as soon as possible," Smith said.

He's starting with healthcare workers like Campbell who has witnessed the impact of the virus firsthand in the emergency room.

"I wish everyone could see a 40 or 50-year-old sitting across from you gasping for air," Campbell said of his experience at work. "It's just a horrible, terrible disease and I felt like anything I could to help promote getting the vaccine approved sooner, the better."

And with the first of a two-dose Pfizer vaccination Wednesday, the "better" starts now.

"I'm relieved to get the vaccine. Ready to move on forward and put this year behind me," Campbell said.

Other trial participants who received placebo will be notified in the coming days, Smith said.

His research group still needs volunteers for other COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Smith said they are interested in enrolling people of color and older age groups.

"The more vaccines that we have approved, the faster we’re going to have enough vaccine to vaccinate everyone who wants it," Smith said. "So every time we get a new vaccine approved we shorten the time to herd immunity."