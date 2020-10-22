What it's like to be part of a COVID-19 vaccine trial

As researchers race to find a vaccine to end the coronavirus pandemic, we give you an inside look at these potentially life-saving human trials.

Across the globe, pharmaceutical companies and health researchers are working to develop vaccines and treatments that could end the coronavirus pandemic.

While hundreds are in development, only a hand full have been able to move on to large scale human trials of mRNA vaccines. Thousands have stepped up to be injected with these experimental vaccines.

WBIR's own Robin Wilhoit is one of those thousands participating through Volunteer Research Group at UT Medical Center. She wanted to document her experience during the trial in hopes of educating, answering questions and dispelling some fear.

On Aug. 5, I chose to be injected with an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. I am one of 44,000 people around the world who made the decision to be part of a human clinical trial for the drug company, Pfizer. My hope and prayer is that it will prove to be effective and lead us back to our lives before we ever uttered the word, coronavirus.