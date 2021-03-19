2 Middle TN counties moving to COVID-19 vaccination phase 2a and 2b

Montgomery County announced Friday it will be moving to phase 2a and 2b of the vaccine rollout. Wilson County also said it will be moving to this phase next week.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tennessee — Starting Friday, Montgomery County announced it will move into Phase 2a and 2b of the State's vaccination plan.

Montgomery County residents 55 and older, as well as those within phases 2a and 2b, will now be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

Phase 2a and 2b includes those working in social services, some public transit workers, postal workers and some utility workers. Corrections staff not included in previous phases will also be included in the new phase.

The new vaccination phase in these counties also coincides with the lifting of the Montgomery County mask mandate, which expired Friday just before midnight.

Wilson County also announced it will move into Phase 2a and 2b next week.





