'A really positive experience' | KCHD opens vaccination center off North Broadway

In a few weeks, Dr. Martha Buchanan said they hope to offer vaccinations at least five days a week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For nearly a week, the Knox County Health Department has been vaccinating people inside the old Food City building off North Broadway.

Right now, there are 400 to 500 appointments a day.

"We have a ton of space and it's predictable," said Dr. Martha Buchanan, director of the Knox County Health Department. "We know that if we give you a vaccine today, in 21 or 28 days, you're going to be able to come back to the same place and get that vaccine."

The semi-permanent location is a big step towards getting more people vaccinated in Knox County. By mid-April, they hope to vaccinate closer to 1,500 or 2,000 people a day.

"It's been a really positive experience for the people coming in and for our staff," said Dr. Buchanan. "It's exciting to have this space and know that we don't have to break down and move on a regular basis."

As supply increases, so do appointments. However, the Tennessee Department of Health said many are going unfilled at rural health departments.

In West Tennessee, up to 80 percent of daily appointments are going unfilled per TDH. In East Tennessee, that number is closer to 50 percent.

The Knox County Health Department is able to fill all of their appointments, but said doing so can be labor intensive when people do not take themselves off of the waiting list after getting a shot elsewhere.

"Last week, to fill 400 slots, we had to reach out to about 4,000 entries," Dr. Buchanan said. "Please, please, please, if you've gotten vaccinated somewhere else, we're thrilled that you did, but please take yourself off of our waitlist."

The current waitlist is roughly 40,000 names long, although it's unclear how many people have received their vaccines elsewhere.

Dr. Buchanan said a decision from the state on expanding eligibility is "possibly coming soon." But as eligibility expands, she is concerned about vaccine hesitancy among younger age groups.