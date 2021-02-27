'A very positive feeling' | Hundreds vaccinated in Hamblen County drive-through clinic

On Saturday, the Hamblen County Health Department hosted a first-come-first-serve vaccination event for eligible recipients.

WHITE PINE, Tenn. — Every minute or two, a different car went through the equestrian complex at the Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center. Inside each one was individuals eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"That's our goal — more vaccines in arms," said Chris Bell, director of the Hamblen County Emergency Management Agency. "We're getting cars through here faster than we thought we could."

In the first two hours, the Hamblen County Health Department vaccinated around 500 people.

"It's just a very rewarding and a very positive feeling," said Sherrie Montgomery, director at the Hamblen and Jefferson County health departments. "We're all going towards the same goal of trying to protect our community as safely and quickly as we can."

Linda and Wayne Greene were two of the vaccine recipients on Saturday.

"The shot was very easy, did not hurt at all. It was a pretty quick process," Linda Greene said. "Everyone should be vaccinated because of the closure, help bringing this to an end."

Wayne Greene wants things to get better soon toom, and she hopes vaccination events like these will help everything return to normal.

"[I'm] most looking forward to getting to be around my grandchildren," he said. "It's really been a challenge there."

As of Friday, data from the Tennessee Department of Health shows roughly 1 in 10 people in Hamblen County have received their first dose and roughly 1 in 20 their second.

That's slightly behind the state average, but health leaders hope this event will help change that.

"Hopefully this moves Hamblen County further down the road to move into that vaccination herd immunity that everyone's wanting to move toward," Chris Bell said. "This is a big component, a big step."