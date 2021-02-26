Anderson Co. Schools to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

It's a virtual learning day for students on Friday, Feb. 26, as teachers get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — In just a couple of hours, teachers, substitutes and bus drivers will receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The distribution effort was approved by the Tennessee Department of Health.

The district has about 800 Moderna doses available and there is a short wait list, said Anderson Co. Schools Spokesperson Ryan Sutton.

"I'm really excited that we're getting that. I know we've been waiting," said Rob Harmening, an Anderson Co. High School health and science teacher.

Nurses are in every school in Anderson County and they are trained to administer the shot.

School Nursing Director Katherine Price has planned a full day of vaccinations.

"It's kind of going out on a limb, but I'm excited to do it so that way we'll be able to vaccinate as quick as possible," Pierce said.

Teachers and staff are still working, as students learn from home Friday.