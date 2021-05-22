Community organizers holding South Knoxville "vaccine fair" to get shots in arms

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Montgomery Village located at 4530 Joe Lewis Road. The Pfizer vaccine will be given to anyone 12-years-old and older.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Community groups are working to get more kids vaccinated through a "vaccine festival" in South Knoxville on Saturday.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Montgomery Village located at 4530 Joe Lewis Road.

Organizers plan to offer music, food, games and -- of course -- the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The event is free and is open to anyone 12-years-old and older.

"Research thru our A.R.M. information project is showing that shots in arms are more successful when tied to other events," Vivian Shipe, the director of I Am The Voice of the Voiceless, said in a statement on Saturday.

The second dose will be given out on Saturday, June 12 at the same location, Montgomery Village, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.