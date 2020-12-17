COVID-19 vaccine set to arrive at East TN hospitals Thursday

The first doses will go to health care workers, long-term care facilities and first responders.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several hospitals in East Tennessee are set to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 17.

UT Medical Center will receive their shipments of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine Thursday.

Covenant Health expects to receive its supplies Thursday and plans to start vaccinating doctors and nurses Friday morning.

Blount Memorial Hospital is expecting its supplies this week.

The Knox County Health Department said it will have doses next week.

The first doses will go to health care workers, long-term care facilities and first responders.

Next up, people with high-risk pre-existing conditions like cancer patients.

Then, most of us will start receiving the vaccine in phases two, three, and four.

Tennessee is expected to receive 58 trays of the Pfizer vaccine.

One tray equals 975 doses.

The state has received one tray early. It has been set aside for emergencies.

The Moderna vaccine is expected to be approved this week.

One box of the vaccine equals 100 doses.

Tennessee has reserved 50 boxes or 5,000 doses.