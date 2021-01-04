Dept. of Health: One million Tennesseans fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Around 22 percent of the population has received at least one dose, according to the department.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health said one million people statewide were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

‘’We celebrate this milestone and expect to see this number increase as vaccine is more widely available,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “The hard work and dedication of our local health departments and statewide vaccine partners have helped us reach this significant moment in our fight against COVID-19.”

In a release, the department said it has been working with community partners, faith leaders and health care advocates to help empower and inform underserved populations across the state.

Over half of Tennesseans over the age of 60 have received their first dose, and nearly two-thirds of those over age 70 have received their first dose, according to the department.

The health department said the state's Hispanic population receiving at least one dose has increased from 3.9 percent to 12.9 percent, and Tennessee’s Black population receiving at least one dose has increased from 5 percent to 15 percent over the past month.

“We are encouraged that Tennessee is increasing uptake particularly among our elderly, minority and underserved populations,” said Piercey. “At this point in the vaccine roll-out, we are committed to access for everyone if they choose to receive a vaccine in a health department, a pharmacy, or a provider’s office.”

Health officials said two East Tennessee counties, Hancock and Monroe, are among those with the highest vaccine administration per 100,000 people in the state.