How to use Tennessee's online COVID-19 vaccine portal

We know there are a lot of questions about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout here in East TN. We're here to walk you through how to make an online appointment.

TENNESSEE, USA — For many, making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment has been a challenge.

We're here to walk you through it.

First, you can sign up on your laptop or smartphone and go to Tennessee's online COVID-19 vaccine portal.

Then, click on "Vaccine Eligibility." You'll see a map of Tennessee and click on your county.

Then, you'll see a page with a series of questions including where you work, how old you are and your current health conditions.

At the end of the survey, you'll get your results to see what phase you're in.

Then, you can leave your phone number and an email address to be contacted.

In some counties like Knox County, there are a few differences.

The Knox County Health Department is scheduling their own appointments.

Since demand is so high, appointment are filling up and vaccines are going fast.

In Knox County, all 225 appointments for this week are gone.

"We have been told that we will get shipments weekly," said Knox County Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchannan. "We don't know exactly how much will be in each of those shipments. And we don't know when we'll get a reliable, regular schedule of doses."

This week, Knox County received 5,200 more doses, but most of those are second shots.