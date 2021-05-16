Knox County community leaders vaccinate homebound, homeless people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County leaders are working to expand vaccine access.
The health and fire departments are now vaccinating homebound people, bringing the shots directly to them.
On Sunday, in addition to food, people experiencing homelessness are able to receive a Johnson&Johnson shot at CareCuts.
Vivian Shipe said it's a critical step to reach underserved communities.
"To be able to get them that shot and know that they've had the one and done and they are now fully vaccinated, they can live too. It's just it's a win-win for everybody," Shipe said.
They hope to host similar events in the near future.