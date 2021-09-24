Knox County Health Department to offer booster doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for eligible people starting Monday

Eligible people can schedule an appointment for a booster shot by calling the KCHD Public Information Line at 865-215-5555.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department said it will offer booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those who qualify, starting on Monday, Sept. 27, following new recommendations from the FDA and the CDC.

According to the CDC, in order to qualify for a booster, you must have two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months before AND fall into one of the categories below:

individuals 65 and older

residents in long-term care settings age 18 years and older

individuals 18-64 years old with underlying medical conditions

individuals 18-64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure due to where they work or live (health care worker, teacher, first responder, worker/resident in congregate setting)

If you are eligible, you can schedule an appointment for a booster shot by calling the KCHD Public Information Line at 865-215-5555.

KCHD said you need to bring your vaccination card to the appointment to ensure you have previously received the Pfizer vaccine.

If you do not have your vaccination card, KCHD said its team members will look up your vaccination record before administering the booster dose.