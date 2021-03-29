Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon gets second COVID-19 vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon received her second COVID-19 shot.
She got the second Moderna shot Monday morning at the vaccine clinic in the former Food City on North Broadway.
She's urging people to get the vaccine so things can get back to normal.
"We want everyone to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated. That's why I have this t-shirt. It says 'Sleeves up Knox' cause we're encouraging everyone to go get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and just get our community back to normal as soon as we can," Kincannon said.