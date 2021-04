The one hour concerts are set for Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays through May 21.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is partnering with the Knox County Health Department to bring free live concerts to COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Those concerts start Tuesday, May 27.

