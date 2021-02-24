Kroger to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments across Tennessee

The company said it has received a limited supply of vaccine and will begin administering them at its 115 pharmacies across the state.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kroger announced Wednesday it is partnering with the Tennessee Department of Health to administer COVID-19 vaccine at its pharmacies across the state.

The company said it has received a limited supply of vaccine through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership plan and will begin administering them by appointment at its 115 pharmacies across Tennessee.

Appointments can be made by visiting kroger.com/covidvaccine or by calling 866-211-5320.

People requesting an appointment must meet the criteria for the current phase of the vaccination plan. As of February 24, Tennessee is vaccinating people in phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b and people 65 and up -- which now includes K-12 and childcare staff.

There is no charge for the vaccine. Kroger said it has no preference between the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine because both are proven safe and effective and will use either -- depending on which one it receives from the state's allocation.