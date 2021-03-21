Local pharmacy vaccinates hundreds of people at drive-thru clinic

On Sunday, Blount Discount Pharmacy administered about 600 shots to eligible people at a drive-thru clinic.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Pharmacist Hamilton Borden is always looking to give back as a Blount County native. On Sunday, he was able to do just that.

"This is probably the best experience of my pharmacy career so far," he said. "Everyone is so happy and appreciative to get the vaccine."

Borden said the Tennessee Pharmacy Association was looking to send an extra shipment of Pfizer vaccines to a local provider. Blount Discount Pharmacy jumped at the opportunity — helping an additional 600 people get vaccinated on Sunday.

"We got with the owners, felt confident that we're able to pull it off and here we are," Borden said. "The vaccine offers freedom. It offers healing. It offers hope."

The drive-thru clinic was only open to eligible individuals who made appointments in advance. After completing their paperwork, they visited one of six stations to get their shot and then waited for 15 to 30 minutes afterward.

On Monday, Tennessee will expand vaccine eligibility to everyone 55 and older, as well as those in Phase 1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c, 2a and 2b. It's a big undertaking that will require help from providers big and small.

Borden said Blount Discount Pharmacy is ready to help the state meet that challenge.

"It's so awesome to be able to see the volunteer spirit of our great state shining through," he said.