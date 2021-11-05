Smokies Stadium to open as one-day mobile vaccination site on June 11

The Smokies said the Sevier County Health Department will have 150 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to administer, and registration is not required.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies announced the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine will be available at Smokies Stadium on June 11 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The Sevier County Health Department will set up the mobile vaccination site in the Smokies parking lot before the 7 p.m. game against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, according to a release from the team.

“We are happy to do our part to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Having the return of baseball is something we have been looking forward to and we want to make sure all our fans are comfortable and safe with enjoying the game,” said Chris Allen, Boyd Sports President. “We hope fans that plan on getting the vaccine take advantage of the opportunity.”

The Smokies said the Sevier County Health Department will have 150 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to administer, and registration is not required.

“We are excited to partner with The Tennessee Smokies and offer COVID-19 vaccinations,” Sevier County Health Department Director Emma Davis said. “We know the COVID vaccine is our best defense in ending the pandemic and getting back to the things we love most like enjoying an evening at the ballpark."

Any person who receives their COVID-19 vaccine at the event will be given a ticket voucher for a future 2021 Smokies home game, according to the release. More information can be found on the Tennessee Smokies website or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.