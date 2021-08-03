TDH: Glitch caused COVID-19 vaccine appointments to be double-booked in Blount and Sevier Co.

TDH said the issue was regional and caused by a glitch with the new scheduling system. Because of the issue, some appointments needed to be re-scheduled.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tennessee — The Tennessee Department of Health said it is trying to sort out a scheduling glitch that caused COVID-19 vaccine appointments to be double-booked in Sevier and Blount counties Monday.

According to TDH, the issue was regional and caused by a glitch with the new scheduling system -- saying it first noticed doubled-booked appointments were scheduled Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. in Blount County.

TDH said it sent emails to those that had their appointments canceled with an apology saying those people would receive a follow-up email once they are able to re-schedule at the "earliest opportunity."