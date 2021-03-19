The Dos and Don'ts after getting your COVID-19 vaccine

It's a good idea to plan on taking it easy the day after getting the vaccine, especially following the second dose of a two-dose vaccine.

If you're set to get your vaccine soon, there are some things you should know ahead of time.

Headaches, muscle pains and chills are all potential side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Doctors said you should prepare for the days after your dose.

Most people are noticing symptoms after their second dose.

According to the CDC, you can take Ibuprofen or Tylenol after vaccinations to help relieve any side effects.

You should also know that an allergic reaction to the vaccine is possible but very rare.

Northwestern Medical Center's Irfan Hafiz said if you're worried about an allergic reaction, talk to your doctor.

However, don't take or increase allergy medication after getting your shot. It's unlikely to help.

"In general, the allergic reactions are rare," said Hafiz. "We now know it's about 2.5 cases per million people vaccinated."

Alcohol and exercise in moderation are also unlikely to affect the immune response.