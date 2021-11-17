TDH: No kids 5 to 9 vaccinated against COVID-19 in three East Tennessee counties

Fentress, Hancock, and Union counties have reported no vaccinations of kids 5 to 9 as of Nov. 16.

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — Nearly 18,000 children ages 5 to 9 have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

None of them are from Fentress, Hancock, or Union counties.

Other rural counties in the state are reporting few or no vaccinations as well.

In Grainger County, just 11 children ages 5 to 9 have received at least one dose. Claiborne and Monroe counties have reported 15 and 16 vaccinations respectively.

In total, more than half of Tennessee's 95 counties have reported fewer than two dozen vaccinations among kids 5 to 9 in the two weeks since the Pfizer shot was authorized for that age group.

In Knox County, more than 2,000 children ages 5 to 9 have already received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That's roughly 7.5% of all kids in that age group; one of the highest rates in the state so far.

Other counties with high vaccination rates include Williamson, Davidson, Washington, and Hamilton counties.

Roughly 4.6% of children 5 to 9 in Anderson County have received at least one dose; the same is true for 3.6% of kids in Blount County.

Hundreds of providers across Tennessee are offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, including a number of pediatrician offices, pharmacies, and hospitals.

East Tennessee Children's Hospital is not yet offering the vaccine, but recommended parents contact their pediatrician.