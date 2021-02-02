Tips to help you get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Vaccine appointments go fast. If you want to get on the vaccine list, here are some tips that may help you move just as fast.

TENNESSEE, USA — When COVID-19 vaccine appointments become available, they go fast.

If you want to get on the vaccine list, here are some tips that may help you move just as fast.

Tip #1

You need a fast and strong internet connection.

When making an appointment online, you will need WiFi.

Back in April, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs Knox County Mayor extended public WiFi capabilities to parking lots at six senior centers.

Senior Centers that have public WiFi include:

Carter Senior Center: 9040 Asheville Highway

Corryton Senior Center: 9331 Davis Drive

Halls Senior: 4405 Crippen Road

Karns Senior Center: 8042 Oak Ridge Highway

South Knoxville Senior Center: 6729 Martel Lane

The service is also available at the West Knox County Senior Center (239 Jamestown Blvd., Suite 101) but only for the parking lot in the back of the facility.

Tip #2

You need to know where to go online:

In Tennessee, go to COVID19.tn.gov.

Click on "Vaccine Eligibility."

There you will see a map of Tennessee.

Click on your county and start filling out the survey.

Tip #3

If you're making an appointment for someone else, be sure to have their information readily available.

In order to complete the survey, you'll need to know their name, birthday and be able to describe what health conditions your loved one has, if any.