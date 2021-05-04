UTMC reports no adverse effects on pregnant women participating in vaccine trials

A doctor at the hospital also said any concerns about infertility because of the vaccine are unfounded.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 30,000 women who are pregnant are participating in studies for COVID-19 vaccines, according to UT Medical Center.

None of the women have reported adverse effects.

A doctor at the hospital also said any concerns about infertility because of the vaccine are unfounded.

"These have been completely unreproducible and not confirmed in any way at all. It's old data and it's not the best science. It's actually not good science at all, to speak honestly," Dr. Kimberly Fortner said.

A new study from Northwestern Medicine also suggests that when a pregnant woman gets the vaccine may determine how well the antibodies are transferred to her baby.

They studied blood from 27 pregnant women who got the vaccine in their third trimester. All but three of the babies had antibodies at birth.