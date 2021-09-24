Where can I get the booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine?

Some national pharmacy chains are already offering booster shot appointments.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Here are the places where you can get the booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for millions of Americans Thursday. Some national pharmacy chains are already offering booster shot appointments.

The recommendations from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky impact Americans 65 and older; residents at long-term care facilities; people aged 50 to 64 who are in a high-risk group and frontline workers. The boosters are only for people who've received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

So if you are eligible to get a booster shot, where can you get one?

In February, the Biden administration announced a partnership with 21 national pharmacies and networks to distribute vaccine doses.

Knox County Health Department

The Knox County Health Department said it will offer booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those who qualify, starting on Monday, Sept. 27, following new recommendations from the FDA and the CDC.

According to the CDC, in order to qualify for a booster, you must have two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months before AND fall into one of the categories below:

individuals 65 and older

residents in long-term care settings age 18 years and older

individuals 18-64 years old with underlying medical conditions

individuals 18-64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure due to where they work or live (health care worker, teacher, first responder, worker/resident in congregate setting)

If you are eligible, you can schedule an appointment for a booster shot by calling the KCHD Public Information Line at 865-215-5555.

KCHD said you need to bring your vaccination card to the appointment to ensure you have previously received the Pfizer vaccine.

If you do not have your vaccination card, KCHD said its team members will look up your vaccination record before administering the booster dose.

KCHD said it recommends speaking with your primary care provider if you have questions about receiving the booster dose, as they will be most familiar with your medical history.

Walgreens

Walgreens said its pharmacies nationwide are already offering booster doses to eligible patients.

Patients who didn't receive their first two doses of the COVID vaccine at a Walgreens pharmacy will have to bring proof of their vaccination in order to be eligible for the booster shot.

Walmart & Sam's Club

Walmart and Sam's Club are also offering booster shots. Patients can get their booster shots either by appointment or just by walking in. Those eligible for the boosters can schedule on Walmart or Sam's Club's websites.

CVS

Select CVS pharmacies will be able to administer Pfizer booster shots, according to a statement obtained by WVEC. Some CVS locations will not be offering the booster doses, as those locations only have doses of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which have not been approved by the CDC for booster shots. When scheduling an appointment on the chain's website, patients will have to provide the manufacturer and date of their last COVID-19 vaccine in order to potentially register for a booster appointment.

Kroger