Vanderbilt doctor discusses Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson is requesting emergency approval from the FDA for their COVID-19 vaccine. It’s the second COVID-19 vaccine studied in Vanderbilt’s research program.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 66% effective when it comes to preventing the virus. Nashville doctors talked about the effectiveness and how this one's effectiveness is lower than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Dr. Buddy Creech, the director of the vaccine research program at Vanderbilt, said don’t get caught up in that number. Creech said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 100% effective at reducing COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths.

“For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was aimed at preventing moderate or severe disease. Keep in mind that moderate disease was defined as having two symptoms of COVID-19, along with a positive test,” Creech said.

But Creech said if this vaccine does get approval, it will help it in a lot of ways.

“The lines to get vaccines will be shortened. We will be able to move through these phases much more quickly, and we’ll be able to reach those levels of immunity in our communities that are needed much, much sooner,” Creech said.