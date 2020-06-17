Vanderbilt report finds state healthcare system not stressed yet as hospitalizations increase

There are now 31,830 COVID-19 cases in the state. More than 2,100 people have been hospitalized and just over 20,000 people have recovered.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 30% since early June, but Vanderbilt researchers say that increase has not put stress on the health care system just yet.

More data means more details to analyze that's according to Vanderbilt researcher Melissa McPheeters. "Understanding those subtleties is going to help us do a better job in our public health response."

She's a part of a report released Tuesday explaining an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"Hospitalizations are going up steadily but they aren't going up as fast as our cases are in the state," she said.

Data shows that increase could come from more people getting diagnosed with underlying risks.

"Who's actually getting diagnosed? Are people with more underlying conditions or older people getting diagnosed in those areas. That doesn't mean we should rest on our laurels."

McPheeters said region is also a factor. Increases in hospitalization are happening in areas near Memphis and Chattanooga.

"It will play out differently in different areas and populations," she said.

If transmission doesn't slow, she said the state could hit 1,000 active hospitalizations by July.

"We're going to continue to stress that social distancing works."

In East Tennessee, Sevier County is seeing the highest number of cases with 285 according to The Tennessee Department of Health.

Roane county has also seen an increase with a jump from 23 to 33 cases in three days.

McPheeters said continuing to social distance, wearing a mask and hand hygiene helps more than we know.

"Really do the things we know and have shown in Tennessee can work. We did such a great job with this and showed it so let's keep that up."