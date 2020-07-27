Vietnam says it will evacuate 80,000 from tourist area after positive coronavirus tests

The country has managed to keep its total reported virus infections to 420 with no reported deaths.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Monday the Vietnamese government said it would be taking the seemingly drastic measure of evacuating 80,000 people from the tourist hot spot of Danang after three positive coronavirus tests.

As Reuters reported, the Southeast Asian nation is now back on high alert after the officials in Vietnam announced the country's first confirmed infections since April.

According to the report and Vietnam's government, the evacuation operation is expected to take about four days to complete with domestic airlines carrying out about 100 flights a day from Danang to 11 other Vietnamese cities.

People returning from Danang will have to quarantine for 14 days, per health ministry orders.

Vietnam is still closed to foreign tourism, and the country has imposed strict quarantine orders along with widespread testing, which has enabled the country to keep its infection rate down to just 420 people, with no deaths, Reuters reported.

Although officials haven't officially linked the new positive cases in Danang to illegal immigration, Reuters reports that according to state media, an arrest of a man who was involved in an illegal immigration operation was made in Danang.