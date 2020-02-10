Virus hits personnel, prompts Knox County Juvenile Court to limit operations

In-person proceedings will be cut back for the next two weeks.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — An influx of positive COVID-19 cases to personnel is prompting Knox County Juvenile Court to curtail in-person proceedings for the next two weeks.

The move takes effect Monday, Oct. 5, and will remain in force until Friday, Oct. 16, an order by Judge Tim Irwin states.

The order refers to "a number of positive COVID-19 test results" but isn't specific. WBIR has learned it's enough that it's affecting court operations.

The court on Division Street is halting in-person operations except for these four categories:

*Detention hearings and any other delinquent cases involving juveniles now held in detention.

*Emergency removal hearings

*The child support contempt docket or bond hearings involving incarcerated respondents will continue as scheduled.

Also, the Knox County Juvenile Court Clerk's Office will remain open, accepting filings and payments.

Courts and jails in the state have revised how they operate since the virus outbreak in March.

Courts have sharply limited in-person hearings and the people who can attend them. Jails have cut back on visitations and launched numerous testing efforts.