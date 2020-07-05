Tennessee is planning to conduct widespread testing of residents of public housing in metropolitan areas for COVID-19, state officials said Thursday.

Also, some 12,000 Tennessee National Guardsmen in the state are going to be tested for the highly contagious virus that's killed more than 73,000 people in the United States.

In addition, the state expects to finish testing thousands of inmates in its prison system by the weekend or early next week.

And the state's tourism development commissioner is set to come to Gatlinburg on Friday as local officials try to address concerns about increasing numbers of visitors and non-compliance with virus guidelines.

Gov. Bill Lee and several of his Cabinet members gave a wide-ranging update Thursday afternoon on state efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Here are highlights from Lee's media briefing:

*The state's National Guard forces will soon be going to concentrated housing developments in the state's large cities to conduct COVID-19 testing of residents.

They'll be working with local health departments, said Major General Jeffrey Holmes, adjutant general of the Tennessee Department of the Military.

It'll probably take two days at each development, Holmes said.

Dr. Lisa Piercey, state health commissioner, said public housing, especially dense public housing, is a potential "hotspot" for spread of the virus.

*Holmes said about 12,000 National Guardsmen will be tested themselves for the virus. Hundreds already have been helping with some state screening efforts.

*Mark Ezell, commissioner of tourism development in the state, is set to be in Gatlinburg on Friday, Lee said. He'll meet with city and business leaders.

Gatlinburg is a main tourism draw in East Tennessee and the state overall. With the reopening of some businesses and restaurants, more visitors are starting to come back, but not all are observing social distancing and mask guidelines.

Lee said businesses in the state need to understand the concept behind the Tennessee Pledge, the effort to get commitment by everyone to follow guidelines to stop the disease spread.

"We know areas like Gatlinburg have a lot of visitors from out of Tennessee who may not have heard our message," Lee said.

*Piercey said the state hopes to finish all testing of inmates by about Monday. Recent results of mass testing have been encouraging, she said. There's been an outbreak at several facilities including the Trousdale Turner prison in Hartsville, northwest of Carthage.

A few inmates have been hospitalized. One has died who was diagnosed with the virus.