Visits to long-term care facilities restricted in nearly half of Tennessee

As of Saturday, the Tennessee Department of Health said 47 of the state's 95 counties had exceeded the threshold for allowing visitors.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — When the state announced limited visitation to long-term care facilities could resume, only nine counties weren't eligible.

On June 11, the Tennessee Department of Health said Bedford, Davidson, Lake, Macon, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Shelby and Unicoi had exceeded the 10 new cases per day per 100,000 people threshold.

Exactly one month later, 47 of Tennessee's 95 counties are above that benchmark, including eight in the East Tennessee region. Those counties are Blount, Claiborne, Cocke, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon and Sevier.

TDH said that threshold for "acceptable disease transmission within the community may be adjusted in the future as we learn more."

Since March, long-term care facilities have reported more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19. At least 238 people have died — or about 10 percent of all cases in such facilities.

Any nursing home, assisted care living facility or residential home licensed by the Tennessee Department of Health must report a "cluster" when it has two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents and/or staff members.

Below is a searchable database of all clusters reported in Tennessee since the pandemic began, as of July 10. This database will be updated weekly.

For clusters reported June 12 or later, a breakdown by residents and staff is available on the Tennessee Department of Health website here.