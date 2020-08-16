Volunteer High School football player tests positive for COVID-19

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Hawkins County Superintendent Matt Hixon confirms a Volunteer High School football player has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student and all who have practiced with him are now in quarantine, Hixon reported. The school also canceled Friday night's game against the Christian Academy of Knoxville.
Superintendent Hixon said, "anyone in close contact with the player, including most of the football team which had been practicing, are now in quarantine."
The quarantine reportedly extends until Friday.