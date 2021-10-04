Want a shot? Several vaccine clinics scheduled over the weekend of April 10

The University of Tennessee Medical Center will host a vaccination clinic on Saturday, along with an event planned by the Sweetwater Hospital Association.

TENNESSEE, USA — Anyone who wants a vaccine will have a chance to get one over the weekend. Several medical organizations are organizing vaccine clinics to make sure as many passible can be vaccinated against COVID-19 in East Tennessee.

The University of Tennessee Medical Center will host a vaccine clinic on Saturday for anyone 18 years old or older. They will be giving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It will last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and anyone who wants to participate can register online.

The Sweetwater Hospital Association also organized two clinics for people across East Tennessee. One event will be held in Vonore, where they will give people the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and vaccines will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Organizers said it will be a drive-through event and will be held at the Vonore Elementary School. People will need to bring a consent form, which they can find on the SHA's website, as well as an insurance card and a driver's license or a state ID.

The event from the SHA will be in Greenback, at the Old School Lot. Officials said people can enter between PPaw's and the Community Center. They will give the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

People will also need to bring a consent form, an insurance card and a driver's license or a state ID.

Pellissippi State Community College will also be holding a drive-through vaccination clinic at its Blount County campus. Appointments are open between 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and officials said the event will be held every Friday and Saturday until the end of July.