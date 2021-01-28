"Huge relief" | WBIR's Bill Williams gets 2nd COVID-19 vaccine

Like many of us, Bill views the vaccine is the first step in returning to life as we knew it.

You know that sense of relief when someone you love, like your parents or grandparents, finally gets their COVID-19 vaccine?

That's how we're feeling at WBIR since our own anchor emeritus Bill Williams got his second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday.

Bill is feeling pretty good about it, too.

"Huge relief," he said. "I mean, a shot in the arm is taking a huge load off my shoulders."

Bill qualified for the vaccine in Tennessee because he is over the age of 75. He signed up for an appointment at the Anderson County Health Department for his second and final shot. It was a drive-thru appointment, so he didn't even have to get out of the car.

Bill said he didn't experience any issues with the first vaccine.

"From the first show, no side effects. Well, my shoulder was a little sore, other than that, nothing," he said.

Like many of us, Bill views the vaccine is the first step in returning to life as we knew it.